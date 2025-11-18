Medtronic Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, medical devices maker Medtronic plc (MDT) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, given the outperformance in the first half of the year and confidence in revenue growth acceleration.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.62 to $5.66 per share on organic revenue growth of about 5.5 percent..

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.66 per share on organic revenue growth of about 5.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.62 per share on revenue growth of 6.87 percent to $35.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Looking ahead, we are positioned for even greater acceleration of revenue growth in the back half of the year and beyond, driven by several enterprise growth drivers, including our PFA franchise for Afib, Symplicity procedure for hypertension, Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system, and Altaviva therapy for urge urinary incontinence," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO.

