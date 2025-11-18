Medtronic Aktie

WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115

18.11.2025 12:57:10

Medtronic Plc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (2M6.DE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.374 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.270 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.746 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $8.961 billion from $8.403 billion last year.

Medtronic plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.374 Bln. vs. $1.270 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $8.961 Bln vs. $8.403 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.62 to $5.66

