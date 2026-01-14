Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

14.01.2026 12:45:00

Meet the Quantum Computing Stock That Billionaires Can't Get Enough Of (Hint: It's Not IonQ, Rigetti Computing, or D-Wave Quantum)

Last year, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) rose by 16% and 20%, respectively -- registering double-digit percentage gains for the third year in a row. Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest tailwinds fueling the stock market to new highs in 2025 was bullish sentiment around artificial intelligence (AI).Within the AI landscape, quantum computing stocks were some of the biggest winners. In particular, growth investors have taken a liking to smaller developers over the usual suspects in big tech. For the past year, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum have been some of the biggest beneficiaries of the quantum AI trade.While following momentum stocks can be tempting, the "smart money" on Wall Street is increasingly flocking toward one quantum computing hopeful in particular -- and it's not any of the pure-plays, but a household name you probably use almost everyday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel

IonQ 43,60 0,69% IonQ
Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 12,51 7,01% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 22,20 1,37% Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs

