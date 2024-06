Meet the Stock-Split Stock I've More Than Quadrupled My Stake In This Year (Hint: It's Not Nvidia, Broadcom, or Chipotle Mexican Grill)

One of Wall Street's few constants is that there's always a next-big-thing innovation and/or group of game-changing businesses for investors to flock to. For example, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has investors scooping up AI stocks like they're going out of style.But even before AI became the hottest thing since sliced bread on Wall Street, investors were gravitating to companies conducting stock splits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel