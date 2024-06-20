Melco to open Studio City Cinema on June 26



EQS Newswire / 20/06/2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Further diversifying and elevating the city's entertainment options with the first Dolby Cinema in Macau and Hong Kong MACAU SAR - ® in Macau and Hong Kong and will be housed within Studio City's recently added USD 1.2 billion complex designed by renowned architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects.



First Dolby Cinema in Macau and Hong Kong

Offering the best screen and sound quality in Macau, the 770-seat capacity cineplex will comprise 9 houses, including 5 VIP suites and a screening house with exclusively paired seating. The centerpiece is the Dolby Cinema, which combines the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos® and the remarkable picture of Dolby Vision® in a special theater designed by Dolby to deliver the most immersive experience possible. The other houses also boast top-notch features including RealLaser 4K projection, with three houses supporting Dolby Atmos, to offer the most intimate and indulgent viewing experience to every guest.



Melco aims for Studio City Cinema to further diversify and elevate the integrated resort's electrifying array of entertainment options, and deliver the most extraordinary cinematic experiences to citizens, tourists and movie enthusiasts alike.



Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President, Property General Manager of Studio City, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to announce June 26 as the official opening date of Studio City Cinema. The new movie theatre destination will complement Studio City's collection of incredibly diverse and cosmopolitan contemporary leisure and lifestyle experiences, including our all-weather indoor and outdoor Studio City Water Park; the world's highest figure-8 Ferris wheel Golden Reel; and Studio City Event Center, our 5,000-seat multi-purpose entertainment venue designed for live concerts, theatrical and sporting events.



"Melco will continue to contribute towards the city's economic diversification initiatives and support the government in promoting Macau as the World Center of Tourism and Leisure through the delivery of innovative and world-class entertainment and hospitality experiences."

Hashtag: #melco #studiocity #studiocitycinema #dolbycinema

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2024 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced the grand opening of Studio City Cinema will take place on June 26. Studio City Cinema will be the first Dolby Cinemain Macau and Hong Kong and will be housed within Studio City's recently added USD 1.2 billion complex designed by renowned architecture firm Zaha Hadid Architects.Offering the best screen and sound quality in Macau, the 770-seat capacity cineplex will comprise 9 houses, including 5 VIP suites and a screening house with exclusively paired seating. The centerpiece is the Dolby Cinema, which combines the immersive sound of Dolby Atmosand the remarkable picture of Dolby Visionin a special theater designed by Dolby to deliver the most immersive experience possible. The other houses also boast top-notch features including RealLaser 4K projection, with three houses supporting Dolby Atmos, to offer the most intimate and indulgent viewing experience to every guest.Melco aims for Studio City Cinema to further diversify and elevate the integrated resort's electrifying array of entertainment options, and deliver the most extraordinary cinematic experiences to citizens, tourists and movie enthusiasts alike.said, "We are thrilled to announce June 26 as the official opening date of Studio City Cinema. The new movie theatre destination will complement Studio City's collection of incredibly diverse and cosmopolitan contemporary leisure and lifestyle experiences, including our all-weather indoor and outdoor Studio City Water Park; the world's highest figure-8 Ferris wheel Golden Reel; and Studio City Event Center, our 5,000-seat multi-purpose entertainment venue designed for live concerts, theatrical and sporting events."Melco will continue to contribute towards the city's economic diversification initiatives and support the government in promoting Macau as the World Center of Tourism and Leisure through the delivery of innovative and world-class entertainment and hospitality experiences."Hashtag: #melco #studiocity #studiocitycinema #dolbycinema The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



News Source: Melco Resorts & Entertainment

News Source: Melco Resorts & Entertainment 20/06/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

