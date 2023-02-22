Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 23:07:00

Membership Collective Group to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 8, 2023

Membership Collective Group Inc. ("MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) - the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Home, Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club, The Ned, The LINE and Saguaro Hotels - will release its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

MCG will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT.

A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at MCG’s website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial:

USA
New York (646) 307 1963
USA & Canada Toll-Free (800) 715 9871

UK
London +44 20 3481 4247
UK Toll-Free +44 800 260 6466

Conference ID 6572124

A webcast replay will be available on the MCG website following the call for up to 90 days.

ENDS

About Membership Collective Group Inc.

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection, as at October 2, 2022, of 38 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London and New York, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

