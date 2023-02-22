|
22.02.2023 23:07:00
Membership Collective Group to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 8, 2023
Membership Collective Group Inc. ("MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) - the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Home, Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club, The Ned, The LINE and Saguaro Hotels - will release its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
MCG will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT.
A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at MCG’s website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.
To listen to the live conference call, please dial:
USA
New York (646) 307 1963
USA & Canada Toll-Free (800) 715 9871
UK
London +44 20 3481 4247
UK Toll-Free +44 800 260 6466
Conference ID 6572124
A webcast replay will be available on the MCG website following the call for up to 90 days.
ENDS
About Membership Collective Group Inc.
The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection, as at October 2, 2022, of 38 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London and New York, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.
For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com
SOURCE STRING: Membership Collective Group (MCG)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222006023/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnet derweil leichte Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.