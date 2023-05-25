Mentor Capital Posts 22% Growth in 10-Q with Pivot Toward Energy Sector

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced 22% annualized sales growth to $8,031,952 for the trailing twelve months or $0.35 per share against a market capitalization of $825,889 and at a corresponding share price of $0.036 per share in its quarterly Form 10-Q filing for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Series Q Convertible Preferred Stock, for accredited investors, first valued at $10,000 per share on May 30, 2018, was valued at $20,843 per share on March 31, 2023, which is an approximate 16.4% average compound annual rate of return over each of the last five years.

The Company continues its efforts to convert its legacy and historic assets to cash and has initiated the refocus and investing of that cash, and future potential preferred share and warrant proceeds, if any, into oil and gas, uranium and coal resources, and related technologies.

A long-term share repurchase plan was previously adopted, and on March 31, 2023, a total of 255,252 shares remain to be repurchased under the plan.

The Form 10-Q may be referenced through the SEC's EDGAR system at: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html or at the Company's website: www.MentorCapital.com, where additional important information for investors can be found.

About Mentor Capital: The Company seeks to come alongside and assist private companies and their founders and investors in meeting their liquidity, equity financing, and acquisition objectives. Mentor is currently focusing its new efforts on adding assets in the energy sector.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of offers to purchase securities.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements concerning financial projections, financing activities, corporate combinations, product development activities, and sales and licensing activities. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are sometimes identified by words of condition such as "should," "could," "expects," "may," "intends," "seeks," "looks," "moves," or "plans" and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that could cause actual results or direction to differ materially from those intended or anticipated. Such risks include, without limitation: nonperformance of investments, partner and portfolio difficulties, potential delays in marketing and sales, problems securing the necessary financing to continue operations, the potential of competitive products, services, and technologies, difficulties experienced in product development, in recruiting knowledgeable personnel, in protecting intellectual property, and the effects of adverse worldwide economic events, such as the coronavirus recovery, government regulations, ESG challenges, and inflation. Further information concerning these and other risks is included in the Company's Form 10-Q filing, which, along with additional very important details on the Company, can be found here: https://ir.mentorcapital.com/all-sec-filings

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

