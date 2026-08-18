18.08.2026 08:16:18

Mercury NZ FY26 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mercury NZ Limited (MCY.AX, MCY.NZ) reported fiscal 2026 net profit after tax or NPAT of NZ$321 million compared to NZ$1 million, last year. EBITDAF was NZ$1.07 billion, an increase of 36% from prior year. Operating earnings was supported by higher hydro generation, new renewable generation and lower operating costs from ongoing productivity initiatives. For fiscal 2027, the company expects EBITDAF of NZ$1.075 billion.

Mercury Chief Executive Stew Hamilton said, "We are converting strong financial performance into new generation, greater system resilience and the capacity to support New Zealand's future economic growth."

Mercury NZ shares are trading at NZ$6.81 on New Zealand Stock Exchange, up 2.56%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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