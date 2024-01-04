Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Provides Update on Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced that sales and Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be below its previously-issued guidance due to unexpected shipping delays with a new external European logistics service provider, which the Company expects to largely recover in the first quarter of 2024.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company estimates, based upon preliminary information, that reported sales declined approximately 12% and local currency sales declined approximately 13% as currency increased sales growth by approximately 1%. This compares with previous fourth quarter local currency sales decline guidance of approximately 7% to 8%.

The Company is evaluating the impact of the shipping delays on its fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EPS results, and therefore also withdrew its previously-issued Adjusted EPS guidance.

Mettler-Toledo will be presenting at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will provide additional information. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.mt.com. Additionally, the Company will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on February 8th, and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9th. To listen to a live webcast or replay of the earnings call, please visit the investor relations page on the Company’s website at investor.mt.com.

