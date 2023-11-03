|
03.11.2023 21:30:00
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced it will present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15 at 10:20 a.m. EST.
The company will also present at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 29 at 9:10 a.m. EST. A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investor.mt.com.
METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.
