Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3
(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $217.49 million, or $10.57 per share. This compares with $211.51 million, or $9.96 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.15 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $1.029 billion from $954.53 million last year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $217.49 Mln. vs. $211.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.57 vs. $9.96 last year. -Revenue: $1.029 Bln vs. $954.53 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $12.68 - $12.88 Full year EPS guidance: $42.05 - $42.25
