Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $177.51 million, or $8.24 per share. This compares with $188.43 million, or $8.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $925.95 million from $928.74 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $177.51 Mln. vs. $188.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $8.24 vs. $8.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $925.95 Mln vs. $928.74 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $8.90 to $9.05 Full year EPS guidance: $39.60 to $40.30