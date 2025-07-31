Mettler-Toledo International Aktie

Mettler-Toledo International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 910553 / ISIN: US5926881054

01.08.2025 00:12:42

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $202.35 million, or $9.78 per share. This compares with $221.81 million, or $10.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $983.22 million from $946.75 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $202.35 Mln. vs. $221.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.78 vs. $10.42 last year. -Revenue: $983.22 Mln vs. $946.75 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $10.55 to $10.75 Full year EPS guidance: $42.10 to $42.60

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 1 104,00 0,87% Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Leitzins im Blick: Wall Street letztlich schwächer-- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Die heimische Aktienmarkt machte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte ebenso in die Verlustzone. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag nach Rekorden nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

