Mettler-Toledo International Aktie
WKN: 910553 / ISIN: US5926881054
|
01.08.2025 00:12:42
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $202.35 million, or $9.78 per share. This compares with $221.81 million, or $10.42 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $983.22 million from $946.75 million last year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $202.35 Mln. vs. $221.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.78 vs. $10.42 last year. -Revenue: $983.22 Mln vs. $946.75 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $10.55 to $10.75 Full year EPS guidance: $42.10 to $42.60
