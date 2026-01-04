People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
04.01.2026 01:03:21
Mexico: Powerful earthquake kills at least 2 people
The magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook the center and south of the country, which is one of the most seismically active in the world. The capital Mexico City and tourist hotspot Acapulco were affected.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
