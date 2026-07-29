MGP Ingredients, Inc. Reveals Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.00 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $14.42 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGP Ingredients, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.76 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.5% to $124.35 million from $145.49 million last year.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.00 Mln. vs. $14.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $124.35 Mln vs. $145.49 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.50 To $ 1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $ 480 M To $ 500 M