Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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25.05.2026 19:35:19
Middle East updates: Israel, Hezbollah exchange blows
Despite officially being on a ceasefire, both the Israeli army and the Lebanese Islamist militia continued to carry out strikes for another day. Elsewhere, the US and Iran continue to negotiate. DW has more.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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