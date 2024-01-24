Mikron achieves marked increase in net sales with high order backlog

Biel, January 24, 2024, 7.00 a.m. – The Mikron Group has exceeded the previous year's good results and thus confirmed the pleasing results for the first half of 2023. Strong demand in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries and the continued good performance in all three divisions were the key factors behind this pleasing development. Both business segments succeeded in significantly increasing their annual net sales once again. According to the provisional, as yet unaudited figures, the Group increased net sales from CHF 309.4 million in 2022 to CHF 370.2 million in 2023 (+19.7%). Mikron also expects a further improvement in profitability compared to the previous year.

Order intake

At CHF 412.1 million, the Mikron Group's order intake in the 2023 financial year exceeded the previous year's high level (2022: CHF 408.0 million, +1.0%). The Mikron Automation business segment contributed CHF 276.1 million (previous year: CHF 239.0 million, +15.5%) and the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment CHF 136.1 million (previous year: CHF 169.0 million, -19.5%).

Net sales and order backlog

The Mikron Automation business segment contributed CHF 231.2 million (previous year: CHF 183.8 million, +25.8%) to Group net sales of CHF 370.2 million (previous year: CHF 309.4 million, +19.7%); the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment increased net sales from CHF 125.7 million to CHF 139.1 million (+10.7%). At CHF 304.3 million, the Group's order backlog at the end of the year was 12.4% higher than at the end of 2022 (CHF 270.7 million).

Profitability

For the 2023 financial year, Mikron expects an operating result margin of around 9% (previous year: 8.3%), excluding the one-off effect from the sale of the property in Nidau.

Mikron will announce the Group's detailed figures for 2023 on March 8, 2024.

Preliminary volume figures for the Mikron Group

20232) 2022 +/- CHF million Order intake1) Group 412.1 408.0 +1.0% - Machining Solutions 136.1 169.0 -19.5% - Automation 276.1 239.0 +15.5% Net sales Group 370.2 309.4 +19.7% - Machining Solutions 139.1 125.7 +10.7% - Automation 231.2 183.8 +25.8% Order backlog1) Group 304.3 270.7 +12.4% - Machining Solutions 99.1 101.8 -2.7% - Automation 205.1 168.8 +21.5%

1) Alternative performance measures, see Annual Report 2022, pages 107 to 109, or www.mikron.com/apm

2) Unaudited

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,500.

