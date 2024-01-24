|
24.01.2024 07:00:20
Mikron achieves marked increase in net sales with high order backlog
|
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Biel, January 24, 2024, 7.00 a.m. – The Mikron Group has exceeded the previous year's good results and thus confirmed the pleasing results for the first half of 2023. Strong demand in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries and the continued good performance in all three divisions were the key factors behind this pleasing development. Both business segments succeeded in significantly increasing their annual net sales once again. According to the provisional, as yet unaudited figures, the Group increased net sales from CHF 309.4 million in 2022 to CHF 370.2 million in 2023 (+19.7%). Mikron also expects a further improvement in profitability compared to the previous year.
Order intake
At CHF 412.1 million, the Mikron Group's order intake in the 2023 financial year exceeded the previous year's high level (2022: CHF 408.0 million, +1.0%). The Mikron Automation business segment contributed CHF 276.1 million (previous year: CHF 239.0 million, +15.5%) and the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment CHF 136.1 million (previous year: CHF 169.0 million, -19.5%).
Net sales and order backlog
The Mikron Automation business segment contributed CHF 231.2 million (previous year: CHF 183.8 million, +25.8%) to Group net sales of CHF 370.2 million (previous year: CHF 309.4 million, +19.7%); the Mikron Machining Solutions business segment increased net sales from CHF 125.7 million to CHF 139.1 million (+10.7%). At CHF 304.3 million, the Group's order backlog at the end of the year was 12.4% higher than at the end of 2022 (CHF 270.7 million).
Profitability
For the 2023 financial year, Mikron expects an operating result margin of around 9% (previous year: 8.3%), excluding the one-off effect from the sale of the property in Nidau.
Mikron will announce the Group's detailed figures for 2023 on March 8, 2024.
Preliminary volume figures for the Mikron Group
1) Alternative performance measures, see Annual Report 2022, pages 107 to 109, or www.mikron.com/apm
2) Unaudited
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,500.
Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Contact
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
End of Inside Information
1821499 24-Jan-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|Mikron achieves marked increase in net sales with high order backlog (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|Mikron erzielt markante Umsatzsteigerung bei hohem Auftragsbestand (EQS Group)
|
19.01.24
|SPI-Papier Mikron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Mikron-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Handel in Zürich: SPI schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Börse Zürich: SPI verbucht am Freitagnachmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI liegt am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|SPI-Wert Mikron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Mikron-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.24
|SPI-Titel Mikron-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Mikron von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)
|15,85
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.