Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract

Mikron signs new licence agreement with United Grinding Group, now United Machining Solutions



18.09.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST



Media release Boudry, September 18, 2025 Following the acquisition of the “Machining Solutions Division” of Georg Fischer Group (GF) by United Grinding Group, now United Machining Solutions, (UMS), the Swiss Mikron Group (Mikron, SIX: MIKN) and UMS have finalized a new license agreement relating to the use of the trademark Mikron Mill, which Mikron licenses to UMS’s new group company for use within the scope of the milling machine business as conducted by the former GF Machining Solutions Division.



While this license agreement does not represent any structural or ownership relationship between UMS and Mikron, it continues the long-standing licensing arrangement originally established with GF in 2000, now aligned with the new ownership structure of GF Machining Solutions Division.



Mikron welcomes UMS’s continued commitment to upholding the brand's reputation as a leading example of Swiss manufacturing excellence. Brief profile of the Mikron Group The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,560.



Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).

Contact

Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group

Phone +41 91 610 62 09, Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron GroupPhone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com Download Media release Media release (pdf) Investor Relations Calendar January 23, 2026, 7 a.m. Publication preliminary closing figures 2025

March 6, 2026, 7 a.m. Publication 2025 Annual Report

March 6, 2026, 10 a.m. Media and analysts conference

April 15, 2026, 3 p.m. Annual General Meeting 2026

July 17, 2026, 7 a.m. Publication half-year results 2026

