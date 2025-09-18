Mikron Aktie

WKN: 879404 / ISIN: CH0003390066

18.09.2025 18:00:16

Mikron signs new licence agreement with United Grinding Group, now United Machining Solutions

Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract
Mikron signs new licence agreement with United Grinding Group, now United Machining Solutions

18.09.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Media release

Boudry, September 18, 2025

Following the acquisition of the “Machining Solutions Division” of Georg Fischer Group (GF) by United Grinding Group, now United Machining Solutions, (UMS), the Swiss Mikron Group (Mikron, SIX: MIKN) and UMS have finalized a new license agreement relating to the use of the trademark Mikron Mill, which Mikron licenses to UMS’s new group company for use within the scope of the milling machine business as conducted by the former GF Machining Solutions Division.
 
While this license agreement does not represent any structural or ownership relationship between UMS and Mikron, it continues the long-standing licensing arrangement originally established with GF in 2000, now aligned with the new ownership structure of GF Machining Solutions Division. 
 
Mikron welcomes UMS’s continued commitment to upholding the brand's reputation as a leading example of Swiss manufacturing excellence.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,560.

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).

 


Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com
 
Download Media release
 
Investor Relations Calendar
January 23, 2026, 7 a.m.  Publication preliminary closing figures 2025
March 6, 2026, 7 a.m.       Publication 2025 Annual Report
March 6, 2026, 10 a.m.     Media and analysts conference
April 15, 2026, 3 p.m.        Annual General Meeting 2026
July 17, 2026, 7 a.m.         Publication half-year results 2026
 

End of Media Release

2199956  18.09.2025 CET/CEST

