MiMedx Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0MS6X / ISIN: US6024961012
|
22.12.2025 18:13:28
MiMedx Group Reaches Deal With Regen Lab USA To Distribute RegenKit-Wound Gel In US
(RTTNews) - MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) Monday said it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Regen Lab USA LLC to distribute their RegenKit-Wound Gel in the United States.
RegenKit-Wound Gel is an autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and autologous thrombin serum (ATS) wound gel that removes iron-laden red blood cells, while concentrating essential growth factors, functional platelets, plasma proteins, and cellular nutrients in a natural fibrin scaffold.
The fully autologous solution adds a differentiated option to the Company's Advanced Wound Care portfolio and is backed by multiple published studies evaluating its effectiveness in treating chronic wounds.
RegenKit-Wound Gel kits, developed by Antoine Turzi and approved by FDA in 2022, are covered nationally by CMS and LCD for the treatment of diabetic chronic wounds under HCPCS code G0465.
"With the addition of RegenKit, we are continuing to broaden our portfolio in Wound Care to offer patients and healthcare professionals an extensive assortment of proven solutions," stated Kim Moller, MIMEDX Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited to add an autologous option to our offering, and we expect it will prove to be a highly complementary addition to our expanding suite of Wound products. This agreement, in combination with the recently announced clarity on Local Coverage Determination (LCD) implementation on Jan 1, 2026, puts MIMEDX in an incredibly strong competitive position as we prepare to enter the new year."
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MiMedx Group Inc
|7,01
|-0,64%
