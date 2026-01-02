Green Aktie
WKN DE: A114R0 / ISIN: KYG4164T1031
|
02.01.2026 07:00:02
Ministers may cut green tech mandate from new homes regulations in England
Exclusive: Critics say removing battery installation requirement will reduce amount homebuyers save on energy billsMinisters are poised to allow homes in England to be built without carbon-cutting technology in what experts have said is a climbdown after pressure from housebuilders.The future homes standard (FHS), due to be published in January, will regulate how all homes are built and is expected to enforce tough new regulations such as mandating solar panels on nearly all houses and high standards of insulation and heat pumps in most cases. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
