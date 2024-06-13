Moderna: MRNA-1283 Meets Primary Vaccine Efficacy Endpoint In Phase 3

(RTTNews) - Moderna (MRNA) said its phase 3 trial of mRNA-1283, an investigational next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, has met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 compared to Spikevax. The company noted that higher efficacy was observed in adults 18 years of age and older compared to Spikevax, with a consistent trend observed in the subset of adults age 65 and older. Moderna will engage with regulators on the next steps for the program.

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "With five vaccine programs that have achieved positive Phase 3 results, Moderna's platform is consistently demonstrating its ability to address significant unmet needs in public health."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.