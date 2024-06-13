|
13.06.2024 14:04:08
Moderna: MRNA-1283 Meets Primary Vaccine Efficacy Endpoint In Phase 3
(RTTNews) - Moderna (MRNA) said its phase 3 trial of mRNA-1283, an investigational next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, has met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 compared to Spikevax. The company noted that higher efficacy was observed in adults 18 years of age and older compared to Spikevax, with a consistent trend observed in the subset of adults age 65 and older. Moderna will engage with regulators on the next steps for the program.
Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "With five vaccine programs that have achieved positive Phase 3 results, Moderna's platform is consistently demonstrating its ability to address significant unmet needs in public health."
Analysen zu Moderna Incmehr Analysen
|12.01.24
|Moderna Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.11.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|23.10.23
|Moderna Buy
|UBS AG
|17.02.23
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
