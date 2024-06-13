Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 14:04:08

Moderna: MRNA-1283 Meets Primary Vaccine Efficacy Endpoint In Phase 3

(RTTNews) - Moderna (MRNA) said its phase 3 trial of mRNA-1283, an investigational next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, has met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating non-inferior vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 compared to Spikevax. The company noted that higher efficacy was observed in adults 18 years of age and older compared to Spikevax, with a consistent trend observed in the subset of adults age 65 and older. Moderna will engage with regulators on the next steps for the program.

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said: "With five vaccine programs that have achieved positive Phase 3 results, Moderna's platform is consistently demonstrating its ability to address significant unmet needs in public health."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Moderna Incmehr Analysen

12.01.24 Moderna Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.11.23 Moderna Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.11.23 Moderna Buy UBS AG
23.10.23 Moderna Buy UBS AG
17.02.23 Moderna Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Moderna Inc 134,96 -0,57% Moderna Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenso ab. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

Nachrichten