06.09.2023 14:41:21

Moderna Says Clinical Trial Data Shows Updated COVID Vaccine Very Effective Against BA.2.86 Variant

(RTTNews) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Wednesday that clinical trial data from its research assay confirm its updated COVID-19 vaccine generates an 8.7-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies in humans against BA.2.86 (Pirola), a variant under monitoring.

The updated vaccine is pending approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the fall 2023 vaccination season.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicates that the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant may be more capable of causing infection in people who previously had COVID-19 or were vaccinated with previous vaccines. It added that the updated COVID-19 vaccines may be effective in reducing severe disease and hospitalization.

The emergence of BA.2.86, in addition to the growing prevalence of the EG.5 and FL1.5.1 variants, underscores the need for vaccination with an updated COVID-19 vaccine, which can help reduce severe disease and hospitalizations caused by current circulating strains.

Moderna's clinical trial data around its updated COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness against BA.2.86 have been shared with regulators and submitted for peer review publication.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Moderna Incmehr Analysen

17.02.23 Moderna Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.21 Moderna Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Moderna Inc 100,52 -0,63% Moderna Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor freundlichem Start -- Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt dürfte es am letzten Handelstag der Woche zum Start freundlich zugehen, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex gut behauptet präsentieren dürfte. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es am Freitag bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen