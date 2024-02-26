26.02.2024 15:35:12

Modine Agrees To Acquire Scott Springfield

(RTTNews) - Monday, Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) announced an agreement to acquire Scott Springfield Manufacturing, a manufacturer of air handling units.

This acquisition is expected to provide Modine with immediate access to a highly complementary product portfolio and a prestigious customer base in key end markets such as hyperscale and colocation data centers, telecommunications, healthcare, and aerospace.

Additionally, the acquisition will enable Modine to leverage Scott Springfield's sales representative network in the indoor air quality market, opening up cross-selling opportunities for Modine's chiller portfolio.

The total consideration of enterprise value for this transaction is approximately $190 million, with the deal expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2024.

Financing for the acquisition will involve a combination of cash and debt, with consideration to be paid in Canadian dollars.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Modine Manufacturing Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Modine Manufacturing Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Modine Manufacturing Co. 79,00 5,33% Modine Manufacturing Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verschnaufpause: Wall Street schlussendlich etwas leichter -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelte. An der Wall Street herrschte ein kraftloser Handel. Derweil tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen