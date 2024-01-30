|
30.01.2024 22:32:01
Modine Manufacturing Co. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $44.4 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $24.5 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Modine Manufacturing Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $561.4 million from $560.0 million last year.
Modine Manufacturing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $44.4 Mln. vs. $24.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $561.4 Mln vs. $560.0 Mln last year.
