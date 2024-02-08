Mohawk Industries Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $139.49 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $33.46 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $125.26 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.61 billion from $2.65 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $139.49 Mln. vs. $33.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.18 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.