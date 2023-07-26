Molson Coors Appoints Natalie Maciolek Chief Legal and Government Affairs Officer

Molson Coors today announced Natalie Maciolek will join the company’s global leadership team as Chief Legal and Government Affairs officer, effective September 5.

Maciolek, who most recently served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Wisconsin-based Kohler Co., will report to Molson Coors President and Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Hattersley, and will be based in Chicago.

As the company’s top attorney, Maciolek will oversee all legal matters across Molson Coors’ global business, including corporate governance, regulatory compliance, securities and government affairs.

"Natalie’s breadth of experience providing trusted and strategic counsel will be a tremendous asset to Molson Coors and our legal team across the globe,” said Hattersley. "She’s an extremely people-centric leader and impressed me with her focus on supporting and growing employees, which has been a hallmark of her 20+ year career.”

A Wisconsin native, Maciolek served as a partner at Milwaukee-based Quarles & Brady LLP before joining Kohler. While attending the University of Wisconsin Law School, Maciolek also spent a summer working as a law clerk for the Miller Brewing Company. She serves as the campaign cabinet member of the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and is an active member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Wisconsin, and Association of Corporate Counsel. In addition to earning her juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School, Maciolek holds a bachelor’s degree in Government from Georgetown University.

"I am thrilled to be joining Molson Coors and its long history of uniting people in celebration,” said Maciolek. " I was attracted to the company's family roots, values, and commitment to putting people first. It’s an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working together to achieve our ambition.”

The appointment comes at an opportune time for Molson Coors, which reported Net Sales Revenue growth of 8.2% in constant currency during the first quarter of 2023. Coors Light and Miller Lite, Molson Coors’ core brands in the U.S., grew revenue by double digits in the first quarter, meanwhile the company’s business in EMEA & APAC grew 7.6%.

