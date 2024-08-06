|
06.08.2024 13:45:22
Molson Coors Beverage Reaffirms 2024 Guidance - Update
(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has reaffirmed 2024 guidance for top-line and bottom-line growth. The company continues to project mid single-digit increase in underlying earnings per share. For net sales, the company expects low single-digit increase versus 2023 on a constant currency basis.
Q2 Results:
The company's earnings totaled $427.0 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $342.4 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter. Underlying earnings per share was $1.92, increased 7.9%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $3.838 billion from $3.871 billion last year.
Shares of Molson Coors Beverage are up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC)
|49,32
|5,38%