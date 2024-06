MongoDB Announces Partnership With Bendigo, Adelaide Bank For Modernising Core Banking Technology

(RTTNews) - MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Thursday announced a partnership with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to modernize core banking technology using MongoDB Atlas, a multi-cloud developer data platform and generative AI. The combination will reduce costs and accelerate customer focused innovation.

MongoDB said the migration onto MongoDB Atlas was at one-tenth of the cost of a traditional legacy-to-cloud migration. AI-powered automations reduced time spent running application test cases from over 80 hours to just five minutes.