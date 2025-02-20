|
More Than Half of Workers in Hong Kong are Considering Changing Employers in 2025, Aon Study Reveals
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 February 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today released results from its 2025 Human Capital Employee Sentiment Study with new insights specific to employees in Hong Kong. The global study of more than 9,000 employees across 23 geographies, including the U.S., UK, China, India and Australia, found that more than half of workers in Hong Kong are considering changing employers.
More than half of the employees (57 percent) would be willing to sacrifice existing benefits for a better choice of benefits, presenting an opportunity for employers to provide personalised and flexible benefit options to meet the needs of their workforce.
A staggering 75 percent of employees in Hong Kong prefer office-based working arrangements, over 20 percent higher than the global average.
Top Employee ExpectationsThe study also identified the top expectations employees have of their employers:
The study also brings attention to the lack of equity in pay and career development practices, with 41 percent of employees not confident their employer ensures gender pay equality. Additionally, women are 11 percent more likely than men to want career development and learning. This reinforces the need for employers to take steps to offer customised benefits across demographics including pay transparency and career development to attract and retain top women talent.
Read Aon's Human Capital Employee Sentiment Study here.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
