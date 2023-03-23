Morgan Stanley Names 10 Women and an Ally as their MAKERS 2023 Class in Celebration of 10-Year Anniversary With MAKERS Organization

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today named 11 outstanding professionals as MAKERS – an initiative dedicated to celebrating the stories of leaders who are drivers and champions of women’s achievements. As a founding corporate partner, this year marks 10 years of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s partnership with the MAKERS organization.

"Our commitment to advancing women at Morgan Stanley is longstanding. Naming our 10th class of MAKERS reflects the progress we’re making and showcases the extraordinary talent across Wealth Management. Beyond being exceptional professionals, these MAKERS actively create a culture of belonging, innovation and giving back at our Firm and in our communities.” said Andy Saperstein, Co-President and Head of Wealth Management.

Nominations were solicited from employees across Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The nominations are not based upon performance. The 11 individuals recognized as the Morgan Stanley MAKERS Class of 2023 are:

Donna Andrews, Executive Director, Financial Advisor

Victoria Bailey, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor

Valerie Wong Fountain, Managing Director, Head of Family Office Resources Platform and Partner Management

Yvette Giove, First Vice President, Associate Regional Business Service Officer

Sylvia Gort, Executive Director, Private Wealth Advisor

Jennifer Grego, Managing Director, Chief Compliance and Operational Risk Officer, Wealth Management

Jennifer McGlynn, Executive Director, Branch Manager

Brianna Perez, Associate, Distribution Strategy & Client Segmentation, Global Investment Office

Jill Schildkraut-Katz, Managing Director, Financial Advisor

Scott Steel, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Investment Solutions

Merle Zislin, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is focused on fostering a culture of belonging, where clients can grow their wealth as they plan for the future and employees are empowered to thrive in their careers. The 2023 MAKERS will be profiled on Morgan Stanley Women Without Limits throughout the year. To visit the website, go to http://morganstanley.com/womenwithoutlimits.

Launched in 2012, MAKERS is a storytelling platform that showcases women and women’s stories. In 2014, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management was the first firm to partner with the MAKERS program to name in-house leaders as MAKERS. The initiative encourages corporations to celebrate, acknowledge and connect their leading employees to the larger MAKERS network. For more information, go to www.makers.com.

