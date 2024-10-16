|
16.10.2024 13:29:00
Morgan Stanley Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced its third quarter 2024 financial results. The financial results are available on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at http://www.morganstanley.com/about-us-ir and on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 16, 2024, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
A conference call to discuss the results will be held today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-866-431-2040 (domestic) and 1-929-477-0541 (international); the passcode is 400700. Playback will be available via webcast on our website.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016758014/en/
