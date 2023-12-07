Morgan Stanley’s Sustainable Solutions Collaborative Announces Third Cohort of Innovators

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing (the Institute) today announced the third cohort of its Sustainable Solutions Collaborative (the Collaborative). Launched in 2020, the Collaborative aims to identify breakthrough innovations that address complex global sustainability issues.

The third cohort will participate in a bespoke yearlong strategic collaboration with the Institute, allowing each organization to tap into the full range of Morgan Stanley’s expertise, networks and resources to help achieve scale. Each winner will also receive an award of $250,000 to increase the impact of their initiatives.

The Institute engaged a diverse network of sustainability thought leaders and practitioners from a wide variety of sectors to make anonymous nominations. Chosen from the most competitive applicant pool yet, the winning organizations show great potential for systemic impact and will benefit from deep and sustained engagement with Morgan Stanley, as well as partnerships across private and public sectors and disciplines.

"To tackle complex sustainability challenges, we need to advance innovative systemic solutions,” said Jessica Alsford, Morgan Stanley Chief Sustainability Officer and CEO of the Institute for Sustainable Investing. "This year’s Sustainable Solutions Collaborative members are dedicated to making a significant impact on our planet and society, and we are excited to support their groundbreaking work.”

The organizations in the 2023 Sustainable Solutions Collaborative include:

EarthEnable , a nonprofit headquartered in Rwanda and operating across East Africa, designs and builds affordable housing products made from local, natural materials – including transforming disease-causing dirt floors using compacted earth and a flax-based sealant for healthy and sustainable housing.

, a nonprofit headquartered in Rwanda and operating across East Africa, designs and builds affordable housing products made from local, natural materials – including transforming disease-causing dirt floors using compacted earth and a flax-based sealant for healthy and sustainable housing. MycoTile , a Kenyan startup, manufactures insulation materials made from agricultural waste bonded with mushroom mycelium. Their carbon-negative product delivers stronger insulative properties at a lower price than traditional building materials.

, a Kenyan startup, manufactures insulation materials made from agricultural waste bonded with mushroom mycelium. Their carbon-negative product delivers stronger insulative properties at a lower price than traditional building materials. Puraffinity , a UK-based startup, is tackling the health and environmental challenges of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals.” Their low-carbon green chemistry approach allows for PFAS capture and reuse.

, a UK-based startup, is tackling the health and environmental challenges of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals.” Their low-carbon green chemistry approach allows for PFAS capture and reuse. RECARBON , an Italian startup, gives new value to carbon fiber waste, creating innovative products made of recycled carbon fiber with significant cost savings and reduced carbon intensity of virgin carbon fiber products.

, an Italian startup, gives new value to carbon fiber waste, creating innovative products made of recycled carbon fiber with significant cost savings and reduced carbon intensity of virgin carbon fiber products. Sparxell, a UK-based startup, is leveraging patented technology to develop the first bioinspired fully biodegradable non-toxic pigments, glitters, sequins and films. Extractable from agricultural waste, the company’s products enable a more resilient supply chain.

"This year’s Sustainable Solutions Collaborative winners were selected from our largest group of applicants to date, underscoring the breadth of innovative solutions entering the marketplace,” said Matthew Slovik, Head of Global Sustainable Finance at Morgan Stanley. "In providing these organizations with capital, networking opportunities and additional resources for growth, we aim to help them bring their game-changing concepts to scale.”

The 2023 Collaborative members join two previous cohorts of organizations developing innovations including solar irrigation systems, soil carbon monitoring, community healthcare access, seaweed-based plastic alternative and ultra-low-carbon concrete. These ten alumni organizations are working across four continents and global oceans.

To learn more about the Sustainable Solutions Collaborative, please visit here.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About the Institute for Sustainable Investing

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing (The Institute) builds scalable finance solutions that seek to deliver competitive financial returns while driving positive environmental and social impact. Founded in 2013, The Institute creates innovative financial products, thoughtful insights and capacity building programs that help maximize capital to create a more sustainable future. For more information about the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, visit www.morganstanley.com/sustainableinvesting.

Disclosures:

This material was published in December 2023 and has been prepared for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. This material was not prepared by the Morgan Stanley Research Department and is not a Research Report as defined under FINRA regulations. This material does not provide individually tailored investment advice. It has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (collectively, "Morgan Stanley"), Members SIPC, recommend that recipients should determine, in consultation with their own investment, legal, tax, regulatory and accounting advisors, the economic risks and merits, as well as the legal, tax, regulatory and accounting characteristics and consequences, of the transaction. The appropriateness of a particular investment or strategy will depend on an investor's individual circumstances and objectives.

This material contains forward-looking statements and there can be no guarantee that they will come to pass. Information contained herein is based on data from multiple sources and Morgan Stanley makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of data from sources outside of Morgan Stanley. References to third parties contained herein should not be considered a solicitation on behalf of or an endorsement of those entities by Morgan Stanley.

The returns on a portfolio consisting primarily of sustainable investments may be lower or higher than a portfolio that is more diversified or where decisions are based solely on investment considerations. Because sustainability criteria exclude some investments, investors may not be able to take advantage of the same opportunities or market trends as investors that do not use such criteria.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC is not implying an affiliation, sponsorship, endorsement with/of the third party or that any monitoring is being done by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ("Morgan Stanley”) of any information contained within the website. Morgan Stanley is not responsible for the information contained on the third-party website or the use of or inability to use such site. Nor do we guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

Unless otherwise denoted, the individuals and entities featured in this material are not employed by or affiliated with Morgan Stanley or any of its affiliates.

Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors do not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Individuals should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning and their attorney for matters involving legal matters.

© 2023 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Members SIPC. All rights reserved.

CRC 6129229 12/2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231206949086/en/