|
25.08.2024 13:10:00
Mounjaro Scores Yet Another Win: Why Eli Lilly Is Still a Buy
To paraphrase a Shakespeare quote, bad news and misfortune tend to come in groups. But that may also apply to good news. Just ask Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), a pharmaceutical company that has been flying on all cylinders. The drugmaker continues to impress investors with exceptional financial results, impressive regulatory wins, and exciting clinical progress.Much of the company's recent success has to do with tirzepatide, a medicine for diabetes (marketed as Mounjaro) and for obesity (marketed as Zepbound) that has been on the market only since mid-2022 but is already generating more than $4 billion in sales per quarter. No, that's not a typo.Lilly recently announced positive results from a pivotal clinical trial of Mounjaro that could lead to even stronger sales. Here's the rundown on these new developments, and on why Eli Lilly's shares are still worth buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!