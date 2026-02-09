mVISE Aktie

WKN DE: A0KE04 / ISIN: DE000A0KE043

09.02.2026 09:26:43

mVISE AG announces preliminary figures for 2025


EQS-Media / 09.02.2026 / 09:26 CET/CEST

mVISE AG announces preliminary figures for 2025

  • Strong year in 2025: EBITDA up 15% to EUR 1.3 million in 2025
  • mVISE once again ahead of the market and the competition
  • Long-term liabilities successfully reduced by EUR 750 thousand in 2025

Düsseldorf, 09.02.2026 – Despite the continuing severe recession in the market environment, mVISE AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Scale segment, ISIN: DE000A0KE043) has announced preliminary figures for the 2025 financial year, reporting another increase in value added.

In the 2025 financial year, mVISE AG's revenue declined as planned and for the last time to approximately EUR 5.5 million. With recurring customer revenue now accounting for approximately 70% of its total revenue and corresponding recurring earnings, mVISE is impressively underscoring its structural shift from IT services based on individual skills to team-oriented software development.

EBITDA for the financial year was EUR 1.301 million, up from EUR 1.126 million, representing an increase of approximately 15% over the previous year. Recurring income accounted for 65% of total income (previous year: 42%).

The reduction in long-term liabilities was also very successful in 2025. At over EUR 750 thousand in the 2025 financial year alone, this represents a significant contribution to the company's value stability.

“Delivered as promised. In the 2025 financial year, we have very clearly demonstrated what we are capable of achieving with outstanding success, leaving behind us everything that was unnecessary and burdensome in the years prior to 2023," summarises CEO Ralf Thomas, adding, "With this outstanding performance, nothing stands in the way of our transformation into a strategic buy-and-build platform for software-centric companies."

In addition to expanding economic stability, the focus in 2025 was also on converting production to future strategic requirements. Capacity utilisation (>85%), which was high even by industry standards, remained stable, and software development was restructured in such a way that mVISE's production is very well prepared for the upcoming scaling. Software development for existing subsidiaries was centralised and all processes were designed as a blueprint for future investments. "The restructuring of mVISE, which was already well underway by the end of 2024, enabled us to implement our preparations in a targeted manner in 2025. The overall plan for the last three years has been a complete success and mVISE is now perfectly positioned and, above all, scalable."

Even availabilities that led to unproductivity before 2023 could be reused to add value in 2025. With the development of proprietary AI-supported software for analysing software source code, the central approach that mVISE will pursue in its platform strategy will become highly efficient. Software source code, which has usually grown over many years, can be analysed quickly and efficiently with the help of AI and then improved with high precision and made significantly easier to maintain. Ralf Thomas emphasises: "Although the software is an enormously important tool for our future, we have deliberately decided not to account it as a capitalized self-constructed assets in order to keep our income statement and balance sheet squeaky clean."

The EBITDA of EUR 1.5 million expected by the Management Board for the 2026 financial year, representing an increase of 15%, is also once again significantly above the market average.

Contact:
Ralf Thomas
CEO
mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Duesseldorf
Phone: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 0
Fax: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 78
E-Mail: ir@mvise-group.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: mVISE AG
Key word(s): Finance

09.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (211) 781780-0
Fax: +49 (211) 781780-78
E-mail: ir@mvise-group.de
Internet: www.mvise-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0KE043
WKN: A0KE04
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272960

 
End of News EQS Media

2272960  09.02.2026 CET/CEST

