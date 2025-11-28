NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.11.2025 13:20:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
It's not an easy time to invest. Stocks look set to finish November down, which would be the first down month since April. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index, also known as the fear index as it spikes when stocks fall, has hit a six-month high.No one knows where the market goes from here. There are legitimate signs of stress in the economy. Consumer sentiment has plummeted. The labor market has flatlined. The housing market is at a standstill, and companies like Walmart, Target, and Chipotle have all noted an "affordability crisis" that's hitting consumer spending in discretionary categories.However, the sell-off has created some attractive opportunities in individual stocks, and now looks like a good time to go bargain hunting. Keep reading to see two that look like top buys today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!