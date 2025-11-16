NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.11.2025 10:35:00
My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
Identifying good companies isn't always easy, but there are shortcuts you can take.One of my favorite is focusing on companies that have a long history of annual dividend increases behind them. After that point, I assess the business and its valuation to determine if it could be a suitable addition to my portfolio.Right now, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all appear to be worthwhile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
