NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.11.2025 12:05:00
My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
As the S&P 500 hovers near its all-time high and trades at a historically high 30 times earnings, investors should be more selective with the stocks they buy. It might be tempting to chase the market's high-growth stocks, but those darlings could easily fizzle out in the next big crash.Instead, it's smarter to stick with some evergreen stocks that are built to withstand recessions and punishing bear markets. Here are my three favorite stocks fitting that description: Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Uber (NYSE: UBER).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
