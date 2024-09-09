09.09.2024 15:14:56

Myers Industries Appoints Dave Basque As Interim President And CEO Replacing Mike McGaugh

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) announced Monday a leadership transition to support the continued transformation of the Company. The Board of Directors has appointed Dave Basque, Myers Industries' Vice President, Special Projects, to the additional role of Interim President and CEO, replacing Mike McGaugh, effective immediately.

Basque will serve in that role until a new CEO is appointed. Until September 1, 2024, Dave served as the Company's Vice President, Integration and Vice President, Material Handling Segment - Injection Molding. The Board has engaged a nationally recognized executive search firm to help identify a new Chief Executive Officer.

Basque joined Myers Industries in August 2020 as Vice President, Integration and Vice President, Material Handling Segment - Injection Molding. In addition to overseeing the Company's injection molding platform operations, Basque was responsible for the Company's acquisition integrations.

Basque spent more than 35 years with The Dow Chemical Company in commercial and technical leadership roles, focusing on growing Dow's specialty businesses. Most recently, Basque served as Vice President of Dow Global Technologies, Inc. and was the leader of several acquisition integration teams.

