Myers Industries Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) reported fourth quarter net income of $12.5 million, down 6.6% from a year ago. GAAP net income per share was $0.34 compared to $0.36. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.29 compared to $0.32. Fourth quarter net sales were $191.1 million compared to $212.8 million in the prior year period.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects: net sales growth of 15% - 20%; and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.30 to $1.45.

