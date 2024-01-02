|
02.01.2024 15:09:15
Myers Industries To Acquire Signature Systems For About $350 Mln
(RTTNews) - Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE), a manufacturer and distributor of industrial goods, Tuesday said it agreed to acquire Signature Systems, for approximately $350 million.
Upon acquisition, the company plans to achieve its Horizon 1 goals of revenue worth $1 billion at 15% EBITDA margin, the company said in a statement.
The company expects that acquisition will be accretive to EPS in 2025 by $0.20 to $0.30, in 2026 by $0.40 to $0.50 and additional EPS accretion after 2026. However, it expects EPS accretion to remain neutral in 2024.
The transaction, which is expected to close in first quarter of 2024, will be financed through a newly created credit facility of $350 million.
For full year 2023, Signature expects revenue of $122 million and operating income of $24 million. It anticipates adjusted EBITDA to stand at $44 million.
On Friday, Myers' stock closed at $19.55, down 0.86%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Myers Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: Myers Industries mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Myers Industries verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: Myers Industries öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Myers Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Myers Industries stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.03.23
|Why Myers Industries Stock Dropped on Wednesday (MotleyFool)
|
28.02.23
|Ausblick: Myers Industries gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Myers Industries präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Myers Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Myers Industries Inc.
|19,17
|-2,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig spektakuläres Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX sacken letztlich ab -- Wall Street beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste eingefahren. In Deutschland zeigte sich der Markt ebenfalls schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren unterschiedliche Entwicklungen zu beobachten.