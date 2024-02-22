|
N-able, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - N-able, Inc. (NABL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $9.35 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $6.99 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, N-able, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.83 million or $0.11 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $108.42 million from $95.76 million last year.
N-able, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $9.35 Mln. vs. $6.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $108.42 Mln vs. $95.76 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $111 Mln-$111.5 Mln
