NanoString Expands Partnerships with Contract Research Organizations Making Spatial Molecular Imaging Tools Widely Available to Global BioPharma Researchers

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, announced today three new Contract Research Organization (CRO) CosMxTM Spatial Molecular Imager partnerships. Macrogen, Propath UK, and Sirona Dx offer global biopharma customers new access to CosMx™ SMI technology for translational drug development. These specialty CROs provide biomarker testing services for drug developers and academic research institutions.

"NanoString is honored to partner with these leading CROs and accelerate access to spatial biology capabilities for biopharma companies around the world,” stated Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString. "At NanoString, we are dedicated to helping our customers advance the pace of discovery for new biological targets and new therapies for patients. These new partnerships allow us to meaningfully expand the portfolio of tools available to research scientists that can enable breakthrough achievements.”

Portland, Oregon-based Sirona Dx, one of the earliest CosMx SMI adopters, has acquired multiple systems in response to strong demand from clients. "Platform selection is one of the most important decisions to make when developing multiplexed tissue imaging panels. The ability of CosMx to interrogate both RNA and proteins at ultra-high plex with subcellular resolution is a capability our clients are incredibly eager to harness,” said Sirona Dx Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Brown, Ph.D.

Propath in Hereford, UK is among the first global CROs to offer all three NanoString platforms: nCounter® Analysis System, GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler and CosMx SMI. Their commitments highlight the demand for NanoString’s platforms and the importance that global biopharma customers place on having access to multiple research tool options.

"We’re excited to expand our close partnership with NanoString by being the first CRO in Europe to offer a fully managed, GCP-compliant commercial service for CosMx SMI analysis,” said Kelly Hunter, Chief Scientific Officer at Propath, UK.

Korea-based Macrogen (KOSDAQ:038290), which provides personalized healthcare services to predict and prevent diseases and provide personalized treatment options for patients, is the first CRO in the Asia-Pacific region to offer both CosMx SMI and GeoMx DSP platforms, enhancing its spatial biology research services.

About Macrogen, Inc.

About Propath

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, is a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is a single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, CosMx and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907901365/en/