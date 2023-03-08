NanoString Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rules

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced, as required by Nasdaq Stock Market Rules, equity inducement awards to 16 new employees.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), on March 4, 2023, the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of NanoString’s Board of Directors approved the grant of, in the aggregate, 144,767 restricted stock units, or RSUs, as material inducements to the 16 employees entering into employment with NanoString. One-third of the RSUs vest on the first market trading day on or following the first anniversary of the grant date and one-third of the RSUs vest annually each year on the first market trading day on or after the second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to each employee’s continued service through each such date.

The inducement RSU awards were made outside of NanoString’s current equity plan, the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, and under NanoString's 2018 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related award agreements, but will be subject to terms and conditions generally consistent with those in the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan.

About NanoString

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in approximately 200 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

