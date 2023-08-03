NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2023

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Strong growth in our spatial biology business and continued durability in our nCounter business helped us generate record revenue during the second quarter,” said Brad Gray, President and CEO of NanoString. "We expect to continue to benefit from substantial CosMx instrument order backlog through the back half of the year and into 2024, providing visibility into revenue growth and anticipated reductions in our working capital requirements, cash burn and operating loss.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $44.2 million

Spatial biology revenue of $23.3 million

nCounter® revenue, inclusive of all service and other revenue, of $20.9 million

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $117.6 million as of June 30, 2023

Spatial Biology

Accelerated CosMx shipments during Q2, resulting in Q2 spatial biology instrument revenue growth of 188% year-over-year

Successfully defended substantial CosMx instrument order book, fulfilling or retaining approximately 97% of cumulative orders as of June 30, 2023

Captured new orders for spatial biology instruments at a rate exceeding the Q1 pace, and retained more than $35 million in CosMx instrument order backlog as of June 30, 2023

Recorded spatial biology consumables revenue growth of 44% year-over-year, and approximately $85,000 of annualized pull-through, driven by a steady GeoMx consumables pull-through over a larger installed base supplemented by growing shipments of CosMx consumables

Partnered with Owkin and world-leading cancer research institutions and announced the launch of Multi Omic Spatial Atlas in Cancer (MOSAIC) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting. MOSAIC is a project designed to revolutionize cancer research and unlock potential new breakthrough treatments through the use of spatial omics, which can leverage AI to help reveal the location and molecular activity of tumor and immune cells by providing a spatial atlas of cancer cells

Partnered with Acrobat Genomics and the Illumina Accelerator to collaborate with Stanford Medicine to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics using GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) technology

Grew total spatial biology system installed base to approximately 445 systems, an increase of approximately 41% year-over-year

Total peer-reviewed publications featuring our spatial biology platforms were approximately 280 as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of approximately 150 publications in the last 12 months

nCounter

Recorded nCounter consumables revenue growth of approximately 8% year-over-year and approximately $46,000 of annualized pull-through

Total installed base of our nCounter platforms of approximately 1,135, an increase of approximately 5% year-over-year

Total peer-reviewed publications featuring nCounter were approximately 7,075 as of June 30, 2023, representing an increase of approximately 1,275 publications in the last 12 months

Guidance

Management reiterated its full year guidance, which remains as follows:

Total revenue of $175 to $185 million Spatial biology revenue of $100 to $105 million nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service and other revenue, of $75 to $80 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $65 to $75 million

Financial Results

We have elected to present selected non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These adjusted financial measures are calculated excluding certain items that may make it more challenging to compare our GAAP operating results across periods. Such items may include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, or one-time charges such as transaction related fees and expenses or restructuring charges and severance costs. A reconciliation of adjusted financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the tables at the end of this press release.

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 44,157 $ 32,219 $ 44,157 $ 32,219 Cost of revenue 29,757 15,852 27,168 14,756 Gross margin 33 % 51 % 38 % 54 % Research and development 18,214 17,346 14,428 14,474 Selling, general and administrative 39,076 36,112 29,260 30,224 Adjusted EBITDA N / A N / A $ (26,699 ) $ (27,235 ) Non-operating expense, net (778 ) (2,148 ) (778 ) (2,148 ) Net loss $ (43,668 ) $ (39,239 ) $ (27,477 ) $ (29,383 )

Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP Non-GAAP 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 79,962 $ 63,299 $ 79,962 $ 63,299 Cost of revenue 52,628 30,630 47,720 28,545 Gross margin 34 % 52 % 40 % 55 % Research and development 34,332 34,763 27,083 29,430 Selling, general and administrative 76,442 72,467 59,022 59,621 Adjusted EBITDA N / A N / A $ (53,863 ) $ (54,297 ) Non-operating expense, net (1,466 ) (4,178 ) (1,466 ) (4,178 ) Net loss $ (84,906 ) $ (78,739 ) $ (55,329 ) $ (58,475 )

Supplemental Information

As a supplement to the table above, we have posted to the investor relations section of our website, at https://investors.nanostring.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx, supplemental financial data that include our adjusted financial measures as compared to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, for the second quarter of 2023 and the six months ended June 30, 2023, and for each quarter of and the full year of 2022.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET to discuss these results and answer questions. Investors and other interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/mNtwpnVU. Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call, but to ensure connection for the full call, registration in advance is recommended. The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: www.nanostring.com. A replay of the call will be available beginning August 3, 2023 at 7:30pm ET through midnight ET on August 17, 2023. To access the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and reference Conference ID: 72369. The webcast will also be available on our website for one year following the completion of the call.

Non-GAAP, or Adjusted, Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliation of adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable financial result as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of adjusted guidance measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding certain expenses that may be incurred in the future, and we are also unable to predict the probable significance of such adjusted guidance measures. Accordingly, in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we have not provided a reconciliation for adjusted guidance measures provided in this press release. For further information regarding why we believe that these adjusted measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to "Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is a single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations for demand for our products and growth in our business, future revenue growth, future operating results, future cash flows, the impact of new and potential products and technology, the growth trajectory of our nCounter, and spatial biology franchises, our estimated 2023 operating results and our anticipated GAAP and non-GAAP operating results. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include market acceptance of our products; delays or denials of regulatory approvals or clearances for products or applications; the extent and duration of adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the effects of ongoing litigation; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded sales, marketing, product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; delays or other unforeseen problems with respect to manufacturing and product development; as well as the other risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. NanoString Technologies disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, CosMx, AtoMx and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Instruments $ 17,629 $ 9,538 $ 28,999 $ 18,641 Consumables 21,257 17,847 41,033 35,315 Services and other 5,271 4,834 9,930 9,343 Total revenue 44,157 32,219 79,962 63,299 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 29,757 15,852 52,628 30,630 Research and development 18,214 17,346 34,332 34,763 Selling, general and administrative 39,076 36,112 76,442 72,467 Total costs and expenses (a) (b) 87,047 69,310 163,402 137,860 Loss from operations (42,890 ) (37,091 ) (83,440 ) (74,561 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,527 406 2,812 557 Interest expense (1,889 ) (1,880 ) (3,780 ) (3,763 ) Other income expense, net (211 ) (490 ) (218 ) (707 ) Total other expense, net (573 ) (1,964 ) (1,186 ) (3,913 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (43,463 ) (39,055 ) (84,626 ) (78,474 ) Provision for income taxes (205 ) (184 ) (280 ) (265 ) Net loss $ (43,668 ) $ (39,239 ) $ (84,906 ) $ (78,739 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.92 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (1.80 ) $ (1.70 ) Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 47,365 46,427 47,151 46,201 (a) Includes $8.4 million and $6.5 million of stock-based compensation expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively, and $16.1 million and $14.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively. (b) Includes $3.9 million and $2.0 million of depreciation and amortization expense for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and $7.4 million and $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, and respectively.

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,305 $ 112,250 Restricted cash and equivalents 625 898 Short-term investments 3,297 84,282 Accounts receivable, net 42,982 31,506 Inventory, net 48,849 43,273 Prepaid expenses and other 11,387 14,565 Total current assets 221,445 286,774 Property and equipment, net 47,939 44,457 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,458 17,581 Other assets 4,148 4,600 Total assets $ 288,990 $ 353,412 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,868 $ 16,619 Accrued liabilities 8,649 7,884 Accrued compensation and other employee benefits 13,110 17,494 Customer deposits 2,079 1,757 Deferred revenue and other liabilities, current portion 12,287 9,588 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,440 5,518 Total current liabilities 62,433 58,860 Deferred revenue and other liabilities, net of current portion 4,836 3,754 Long-term debt, net 227,379 226,622 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,803 18,362 Total liabilities 310,451 307,598 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (21,461 ) 45,814 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 288,990 $ 353,412

Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information. In addition to our results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP”), we believe certain non-GAAP, or adjusted, measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use adjusted financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that adjusted financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, adjusted financial information has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP or adjusted measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our adjusted financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP, or adjusted, financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these adjusted financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Expenses excluded from non-GAAP, or adjusted, cost of revenue, gross margin, research and development expense and selling, general and administrative expense and net loss. We exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense, which are non-cash expenses, from certain of our adjusted financial measures because we believe that excluding such items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We exclude certain expenses related to cloud computing arrangement implementation expenses, litigation expenses, and other business development expenses from certain of our adjusted financial measures because such expenses have no direct correlation to the continuing operation of our business as such expenses are non-recurring or non-operating in nature, and therefore we believe excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, net other expense, provision for income tax and other special items as determined by management, including certain expenses related to cloud computing arrangement implementation expenses, litigation expenses, and other business development expenses.

The following tables reflect the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands).

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss - GAAP $ (43,668 ) $ (39,239 ) $ (84,906 ) $ (78,739 ) Stock-based compensation 8,436 6,458 16,062 14,125 Depreciation and amortization 3,906 1,961 7,442 3,504 Interest expense, net 362 1,474 968 3,206 Other expense, net 211 490 218 707 Provision for income taxes 205 184 280 265 Other business development expense — 44 — 393 Litigation expense 3,696 1,237 5,767 1,930 Cloud computing arrangement implementation expense 153 156 306 312 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP (26,699 ) (27,235 ) (53,863 ) (54,297 ) Non-operating expense, net (778 ) (2,148 ) (1,466 ) (4,178 ) Net loss - non-GAAP $ (27,477 ) $ (29,383 ) $ (55,329 ) $ (58,475 )

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Cost of revenue $ 29,757 $ 15,852 $ 52,628 $ 30,630 Stock-based compensation (821 ) (699 ) (1,613 ) (1,275 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,768 ) (397 ) (3,295 ) (810 ) Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $ 27,168 $ 14,756 $ 47,720 $ 28,545 GAAP Gross margin 33 % 51 % 34 % 52 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 38 % 54 % 40 % 55 % GAAP Research and development $ 18,214 $ 17,346 $ 34,332 $ 34,763 Stock-based compensation (2,127 ) (1,818 ) (4,089 ) (3,561 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,659 ) (1,054 ) (3,160 ) (1,772 ) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 14,428 $ 14,474 $ 27,083 $ 29,430 GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 39,076 $ 36,112 $ 76,442 $ 72,467 Stock-based compensation (5,488 ) (3,941 ) (10,360 ) (9,289 ) Depreciation and amortization (479 ) (510 ) (987 ) (922 ) Other business development activities — (44 ) — (393 ) Litigation expense (3,696 ) (1,237 ) (5,767 ) (1,930 ) Cloud computing arrangements implementation expense (153 ) (156 ) (306 ) (312 ) Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 29,260 $ 30,224 $ 59,022 $ 59,621

