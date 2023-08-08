Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.08.2023 11:00:00

NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast presentations from two upcoming healthcare conferences.

43rd Annual Canaccord Global Growth Conference
Wednesday, August 9th
Tom Bailey, NanoString’s chief financial officer, and Doug Farrell, VP of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside discussion hosted by Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson at 12:30pm ET.

UBS Medtech, Tools and Genomics Summit
Tuesday, August 15th
Joseph Beechem, NanoString’s chief scientific officer, and Doug Farrell, VP of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside discussion at 10:00am PT hosted by UBS analyst John Sourbeer.

Interested parties can access the live webcast from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 30 days.

About NanoString

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is a single-cell imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, AtoMx and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

