Nano-X Imaging Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBXW / ISIN: IL0011681371
|
19.11.2025 16:26:48
Nanox To Acquire VasoHealthcare IT To Boost U.S. AI Imaging Expansion
(RTTNews) - Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire VasoHealthcare IT Inc. from Vaso Corp. (VASO), a move aimed at accelerating the rollout of its AI-driven medical imaging solutions across U.S. healthcare systems.
VHC, IT focuses on implementing healthcare IT solutions, covering areas like system integration, optimizing workflows, and providing go-live support nationwide.
Nano-X is looking to merge VHC IT's setup with its FDA-approved AI tools that analyze CT scans for signs of chronic diseases.
This acquisition, which could be worth up to $800,000, includes an initial payment of $200,000 and potential earnouts of up to $600,000 based on revenue retention.
Nano-X believes this move will help accelerate customer onboarding and boost growth in the U.S. market.
NNOX is currently trading at $3.34, up $0.03 or 0.90 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.11.25
|Ausblick: Nano-X Imaging präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.08.25
|Ausblick: Nano-X Imaging stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.05.25
|Ausblick: Nano-X Imaging stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Registered Shs
|3,03
|-8,46%