NAPA Recognizes Granite Construction With 97 Awards and Commendations

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has received a total of 97 awards and commendations from the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), recognizing the company’s plant operations, paving operations, and adherence to best practices across the following seven states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Utah, and Washington state. Within this list of recognition, newly acquired Lehman-Roberts received five awards. The following awards were presented at NAPA’s 69th annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award - Unnamed Tributary to Carpenter Creek Fish Passage.

The prestigious Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects of the 223 applications submitted for a Quality in Construction Award in the General Paving (less than 50,000 tons) category. The award is named after Larry Lemon of Haskell Lemon Construction in Oklahoma City. Lemon spent 18 years on the NAPA Awards Committee, later serving as chairman of the association's board of directors in 2010. He was instrumental in creating the rating system for the Quality in Construction Awards, which requires qualitative analysis using data and test results to determine the winners.

"Securing the Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for our Unnamed Tributary to Carpenter Creek Fish Passage project underscores the remarkable effort and value our teams consistently deliver to our clients,” said Mike Stein, Granite VP of Regional Operations. "This recognition is a testament to the high-quality work they produce.”

Community Involvement Award

The Community Involvement Award recognizes companies with well-rounded community relations programs.

This is the second year in a row that newly acquired Lehman-Roberts, a Granite company, won the award for their Community Engagement program, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to their mission: "Helping communities where we live and work to thrive." The company and all its employees donate their construction talent, time, labor, and resources to help their neighbors and build the capacity of non-profits working to improve their neighborhoods, cities, and regions.

Diamond Commendations

Granite was awarded 64 Diamond Commendations, a nationally recognized effort to document and promote best practices for asphalt plant operations, terminal operations, asphalt production, and paving. Diamond Achievement Commendation covers operations in the manufacturing plant and around the plant site. Aspects addressed include appearance, operations, environmental practices, safety, permitting and regulatory compliance, and community relations. The Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendation assesses the social, economic, and environmental efforts of an asphalt production facility to gauge how well it puts the principles of sustainability and community engagement into action. The Diamond Quality Commendation evaluates quality management, RAP and aggregate handling, asphalt storage, drying and mixing, air quality, truck scales, silos, and control room. The Paving Commendations recognize extraordinary paving crews, while the Diamond Quality Commendations recognize excellence in site operations.

Quality in Construction (QIC) Awards

Granite’s asphalt paving projects won 32 awards. These awards recognize excellence in three categories of projects: those under 50,000 tons of asphalt, those over 50,000 tons, and airport pavement projects. "It is an honor to have so many of our paving projects recognized by NAPA,” said Granite Director of Materials Quality and NAPA technical committee member Marty McNamara. "Our teams are focused on excellence in project execution, and it is gratifying to see our hard work acknowledged.”

For a full list of the plants and projects that won awards, please visit https://www.graniteconstruction.com/newsroom/complete-list-granites-napa-qic-awards

About NAPA

The National Asphalt Pavement Association is the only trade association that exclusively represents the interests of the asphalt pavement material producer/contractor on the national level with Congress, government agencies, and other national trade and business organizations. NAPA supports an active research program designed to improve the quality of asphalt pavements and paving techniques used in the construction of roads, streets, highways, parking lots, airports, and environmental and recreational facilities. The association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,200 companies as its members, was founded in 1955.

About Lehman-Roberts

Lehman-Roberts, a Granite Company, has been a part of the fabric of the Mid-South for more than 85 years. Today, the company continues to build upon a long tradition of quality, trust and a strong culture that distinguishes them among competitors in the highway construction industry. With an impressive record and vibrant leadership, it is well poised for its next 85 years of success. For more information, please call (901) 774-4000 or visit www.lehmanroberts.com.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228689161/en/