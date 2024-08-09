|
09.08.2024 10:00:00
Nasdaq Market Correction: 2 Brilliant Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy on the Dip
The Nasdaq Composite closed in correction territory on Friday, Aug. 2 as investors reacted to a disappointing jobs report. A correction occurs when an index declines at least 10% from its record high, but the Nasdaq has now tumbled 13%, and several stocks have fallen more sharply.Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have slipped 17% and 60%, respectively. Yet both stocks trade at reasonable valuations, and history says the Nasdaq correction could quickly reverse course. Since 2010, the Nasdaq has returned an average of 21.9% during the 12 months following its first close in correction territory.Here's why Alphabet and Supermicro are worth buying today.
