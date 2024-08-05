05.08.2024 11:42:00

Nasdaq Market Correction: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

What does up can come down. Investors are getting a taste of that adage right now.The Nasdaq Composite Index began picking up momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 that carried over into last year and throughout the first half of 2024. However, with the index now down 10% from its recent peak, the Nasdaq entered into a correction as of the end of last week.Should investors be concerned? I don't think so. Instead, I view the Nasdaq correction as a great buying opportunity. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy on the pullback.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nasdaq Inc 58,03 -5,47% Nasdaq Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zu Wochenbeginn erhebliche Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zu Wochenbeginn tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen