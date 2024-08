Nasdaq Market Correction: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy on the Pullback

What does up can come down. Investors are getting a taste of that adage right now.The Nasdaq Composite Index began picking up momentum in the fourth quarter of 2022 that carried over into last year and throughout the first half of 2024. However, with the index now down 10% from its recent peak, the Nasdaq entered into a correction as of the end of last week.Should investors be concerned? I don't think so. Instead, I view the Nasdaq correction as a great buying opportunity. Here are three no-brainer stocks to buy on the pullback.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool