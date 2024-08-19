|
19.08.2024 10:57:00
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 1 Unstoppable Stock Down 39% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) represents almost every stock on the Nasdaq exchange. It had a dream run in the first half of 2024, gaining 20% with almost no volatility.That changed in July, and the index is currently down 6.5% from its peak as investors digest weak economic data and a currency shock in Japan.History shows the U.S. stock market climbs to new highs over the long term, so this dip could be a great buying opportunity. One stock that investors might want to consider is Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) for its unique role in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
